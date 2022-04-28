Virat Kohli shows sassy moves on 'Oo Antava' from 'Pushpa', video goes viral

Whether it's his own wedding or the wedding of a buddy, Virat Kohli has always made his fans happy and glad by showing off his dance talents, and this time it's a post-wedding bash, which is currently trending on social media. Recently, Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell married his Indian girlfriend Vini Raman, and it was only at the after-party of this wedding that everyone could watch former RCB captain Virat spinning to the song 'Oo Antava' from the film 'Pushpa: The Rise', leaving all his fans overjoyed with his dance moves.

Dressed in a black kurta, Virat can be seen grooving to the song with all of his teammates, leaving the comment area flooded with heart and laughter emojis, giving the song a fresh perspective. His fans were so enthralled by his dance moves that one of them even commented "Actor banne me bahut scope hai bhai ke".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kohli is currently playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. (ANI)

