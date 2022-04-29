Will 'Now You See Me 3' gets a 2022 release date? Know in detail!

Fans started thinking the future of Now You See Me 3 is uncertain. After receiving positive responses and reviews from audiences across the world, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer announced in 2015 that they had indeed "already begun early planning" for Now You See Me 3 before the release of the second sequel. Now You See Me 2 premiered on June 10, 2016.

While several reports claim that the third film is already underway, there is still no official announcement regarding the progress of Now You See Me 3. So is it really happening? Many viewers are not sure if at all there would the third film.

As the first and the second sequel of the movie were released three years apart in 2013 and 2016 respectively, Now You See Me 3 was supposed to be released by 2019. Since then fans are anxiously waiting for the third sequel. No wonder the development of the third installment was a slow process. But in 2020 unfortunately the production took longer due to the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has disrupted all the entertainment industry sectors.

The good news is that Now You See Me 3 has never been canceled. So fans can rest assured that the future of the film is certain.

The good news is that in 2020, Deadline confirmed that Now You See Me 3 was officially in the works at Lionsgate. The report also talked about the entrance of several new faces, including American Hustle writer Eric Warren Singer.

Moreover, Jesse Eisenberg, who played the role of J. Daniel Atlas (a member of Four Horsemen) in Now You See Me 2, confirmed that he'd return to the third movie.

Jesse Eisenberg also said that the Now You See Me 3 plot will be very different from the last two installments. According to several sources, Sherlock actor, Benedict Cumberbatch will join Now You See Me 3. Dave Franco (played as Jack Wilder), Michael Caine (Arthur Tressler), Morgan Freeman (Thaddeus Bradley), Lizzy Caplan (Lula May), and Mark Ruffalo (Dylan Rhodes) are also returning to play in Now You See me 3.

It's really tough to tell the release time for Now You See Me 3. But if you look at the maker's record, they usually take around one year to release a sequel from the time of its planning. The second film reportedly began working on the script in 2015 and finished the production in 2016. Now You See Me 3 is scheduled to be released in 2022. In fact, it might come sooner than you think, reported Looper.

However, there are mixed predictions on the release date of Now You See Me 3. Some people think it will come out in 2023. We don't have any confirmed release date for the sequel. We will surely keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the much-awaited film.

