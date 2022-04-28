Shazam! Fury of the Gods gets new release date to avoid Avatar 2’s premiere on Dec 16

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is finally not going to be released on December 16, 2022. However, fans will not require waiting for a long time as the new release date is December 21, 2022. The good part of this postponement is avoiding the collision of this superhero film's release with Avatar 2, which is already slated to be premiered on December 16, 2022.

According to Deadline, the reason of Shazam! Fury of the Gods' postponement is to avoid sharing the release date with Avatar 2 titled Avatar: The Way of Water. Thus, this move is not surprising as Disney confirmed the Avatar sequel is sticking to the December 16 release date.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is the sequel to 2019 superhero film Shazam! that had a box office success grossing $366 million worldwide. It was estimated that the film needed to gross $235 to $250 million worldwide in order to break even, and Deadline Hollywood calculated the film made a net profit of $74 million, when factoring together all expenses and revenues.

The original movie Shazam! holds an approval rating of 90 percent with an average rating of 7.3/10, based on 413 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. The actors' performances including Zachary Levi's were severely extolled among fans and now they have bigger expectations from Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

The imminent movie Shazam! Fury of the Gods displayed new footage at CinemaCon. The sequel throws hints of similar magical lightning once again. According to the experts, this new delay will make a huge difference to Shazam! Fury of the Gods' box office records.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will obviously show the returning of Zachary Levi as Shazam. Further, we will see Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Jack Dylan Grazer as Frederick Freeman aka Freddy, Djimon Hounsou as the ancient wizard Shazam, Helen Mirren as Hespera, Lucy Liu as Kalypso, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield to name a few.

The director of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, David F. Sandberg promoted the sequel during a virtual panel at the August 2020 DC FanDome event, announcing the film's title and returning cast. In June 2021, after a week of filming, he released a short clip featuring Levi in his new costume for the film; this came after several set photos of the costume were leaked during that week. To get ahead of further costume leaks, he released an image of Levi, Brody, Good, Fulton, Butler, and Cotrona in their new superhero costumes for the film at the end of the month.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods gets a new release date, December 21, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on superhero films.

