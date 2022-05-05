Rutherford Falls Season 2 gets new images, official logline from Peacock!

Get ready for Rutherford Falls Season 2 as Peacock network has just released its new snaps along with the release date. Season 2 of Rutherford Falls will premiere this year in June exclusively on Peacock.

The first season of Rutherford Falls premiered in April 2021 on Peacock. The reviews of Season 1 were quite positive. Rotten Tomatoes gave the series a score of 94 percent based on 36 critics with an average rating of 7.20/10. The website's critical consensus reads, "Though it takes a few episodes to find its footing, a winsome ensemble, witty writing, and a willingness to engage with complex issues facing Indigenous peoples in modern America make Rutherford Falls a place worth visiting." Metacritic gave the series a score of 66 out of 100 indicating "generally favorable reviews" based on 17 critics.

Rutherford Falls' co-creator, executive producer and writer Sierra Teller Ornelas announced the show's return with Season 2 with the following statement:

"'Rutherford Falls' is back! Get ready to laugh, cry, and swoon. Do people still swoon? Well, they will now! Ed Helms, Mike Schur and I had an absolute blast making a show that's heartfelt, laugh-out-loud funny, and depicts Native Americans in ways you never see on television. Also, a lot of people get punched/kicked in the face. We hope you enjoy Season 2!"

Rutherford Falls stars Ed Helms, Jana Schmieding, Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh, Dustin Milligan, Dallas Goldtooth and Kaniehtiio Horn. The recurring stars include Dana L. Wilson, Geraldine Keams (Diné), Ben Koldyke, Adam Farabee, Devery Jacobs, Mimi Gianopulos to name a few. The series is executive produced by Mike Falbo, David Miner, Morgan Sackett, and Sierra Teller Ornelas.

Apart from releasing the first-look images of Rutherford Falls Season 2, Peacock has revealed an official logline, which reads:

"In (Rutherford Falls) Season 2, Nathan and Reagan help each other tackle work, romance, and major changes to their small town and the Native American reservation it borders, initiated by Tribal Casino CEO Terry Thomas (Michael Greyeyes)."

All eight episodes of Rutherford Falls Season 2 will be released on June 16, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on television series.

