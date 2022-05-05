Sweet Magnolias Season 3 is official now! Three South Carolina women are returning to Serenity!

Netflix's Sweet Magnolias Season 3 is a highly coveted Netflix series. Devdiscourse already predicted that the third season could be renewed in May 2022. Now it looks like our prediction was spot on! Sweet Magnolias was renewed for Season 3 on May 4.

The official Twitter account of the series shared the news with a picture of stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley. Season 2 of Sweet Magnolias aired on February 4 on the streaming service.

We're going back to Serenity, y'all! 🌸 We are so thrilled to share we have a Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias. Can't wait to welcome y'all home. pic.twitter.com/ag1K9TwmMV — Sweet Magnolias (@SweetMagnolias) May 4, 2022

The showrunner and executive producer Sheryl J. Anderson is also back to head Season 3 of the Netflix romantic drama. Based on Sherryl Woods' popular book series, Sweet Magnolias tells the story of three South Carolina women who have been best friends since childhood — lawyer Helen, chef Dana Sue and divorcée Maddie.

They are trying to do something new in the town. Every week, they get together to share drinks and discuss the latest developments in their love lives, families and careers.

The trio teamed up to open up a wellness spa in their town. And in season 2, they help each other recall Serenity's no-good mayor. The women are all at major turning points, too, and in a potential third season, they will likely lean on each other more than ever to navigate new hurdles.

Another executive producer, Dan Paulson said in a statement to Variety: "We're thrilled to be embarking on our third season for Netflix, and we're looking forward to returning to Serenity."

Sweet Magnolias stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend, Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan, Heather Headley as Helen Decatur, Logan Allen as Kyle Townsend, Carson Rowland as Ty Townsend, Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan, Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox, Dion Johnstone as Erik Whitley, Brandon Quinn as Ronnie Sullivan, Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen Fitzgibbons and Chris Klein as (ugh…) Bill Townsend.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Netflix Romantic series.

Also Read: Money Heist Korean remake releasing in June! Netflix revealed teaser trailer