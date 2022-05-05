Joi Barua sings Rezang La anthem as tribute to Army breavehearts

Music composer Joi Barua on Wednesday sang the official Rezang La anthem as a tribute to Indian Army veterans.

''With the objective to pay a special tribute to the brave heart war veterans of the Indian Army at Rezang La (18,045 ft), the Rezang La anthem was officially launched on the 4th of May at the war memorial,'' officials said here.

Conceptualised by Sushil Chaudhary and composed by Barua and his band, the Rezangla Anthem was sung by Barua last night, the officials said.

''The Anthem is a heartfelt tribute signifying the courage of Major Shaitan Singh and his men, who were equipped for the fight with little more than their indomitable spirit,'' they added.

The Anthem, which was launched by GOC 14 Corps Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, was shot in metaverse / VR format for the Rezang La memorial. ''I congratulate Joi Barua and his band for performing such a revered song on this precious land, based on the 60 year old war. This song is an honest composition that comes out straight from the heart. We dedicate this entire festival to the 114 bravehearts who gave their lives 60 years ago,'' Lt gen Sengupta said in his address to the audience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)