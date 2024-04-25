Left Menu

AAP Introduces Stirring Lok Sabha Campaign Anthem: 'Jail Ke Jawab Mein Hum Vote Denge'

Focusing on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday launched its Lok Sabha campaign song titled jail ke jawab mein hum vote denge.The song penned and sung by AAP MLA Dilip Pandey was launched here by party leaders at an event at the AAP headquarters.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 13:31 IST
AAP Introduces Stirring Lok Sabha Campaign Anthem: 'Jail Ke Jawab Mein Hum Vote Denge'
  • Country:
  • India

Focusing on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday launched its Lok Sabha campaign song titled 'jail ke jawab mein hum vote denge'.

The song penned and sung by AAP MLA Dilip Pandey was launched here by party leaders at an event at the AAP headquarters. The party's Lok Sabha campaign is titled 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se'.

''Our campaign songs always reflect the mood of the common people. This song reflects the sentiment of the people. The lyrics of the song depicts the reality of what is happening in today's times,'' Pandey said.

The song depicts the dangers that people might face in future, he added.

''If the BJP comes to power, they will change the Constitution... We hope that the song will resonate with the people,'' he said.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case on March 21. He is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection to the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

Global
2
Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus presence; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus...

 Global
4
Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technologies

Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technolog...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024