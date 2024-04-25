AAP Introduces Stirring Lok Sabha Campaign Anthem: 'Jail Ke Jawab Mein Hum Vote Denge'

Focusing on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday launched its Lok Sabha campaign song titled 'jail ke jawab mein hum vote denge'.

The song penned and sung by AAP MLA Dilip Pandey was launched here by party leaders at an event at the AAP headquarters. The party's Lok Sabha campaign is titled 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se'.

''Our campaign songs always reflect the mood of the common people. This song reflects the sentiment of the people. The lyrics of the song depicts the reality of what is happening in today's times,'' Pandey said.

The song depicts the dangers that people might face in future, he added.

''If the BJP comes to power, they will change the Constitution... We hope that the song will resonate with the people,'' he said.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case on March 21. He is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection to the case.

