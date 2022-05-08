Social media has proved to be boon to those who commit violence: Ajmer Dargah Deewan

Ajmer Dargah Deewan Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan said on Sunday that social media has become a ''boon'' for perpetrators of violence and they use it to spread fake news and misinformation He also said that attempts are being made to instigate feelings of people by spreading wrong information on social media. ''Today, social media has proved to be a boon to those who commit violence because they use this platform to spread fake news and misinformation,'' he said in a statement. Khan appealed to people, especially youths, to not blindly follow social media posts and videos. ''Do not share any sensational content because radicals are enemies of the country and peace. They can spread any false and misleading information, which can spread fire like in a jungle,'' he said.

He said Islam condemns violence and promotes non-violence, tolerance and harmony and respect for each other.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)