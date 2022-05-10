'Westworld' season four to premiere in June

The fourth season of HBO's popular sci-fi series ''Westworld'' will premiere on June 26.

The new season's debut date was revealed after the premium American cable network dropped a teaser trailer for the new chapter on its social media handles on Monday.

Titled ''It doesn’t look like anything to me'', the teaser unfolds to the music and lyrics of Lou Reed’s ''Perfect Day''.

It offers first look at the key cast members, including Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, Aaron Paul, Tessa Thompson, Angela Sarafyan and Luke Hemsworth Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, ''Westworld'' is based on the 1973 Michael Crichton's movie of the same name. It is touted as a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin.

Filmmaker J J Abrams and Ben Stephenson of Bad Robot Productions are attached as executive producers along with Richard J Lewis and Athena Wickham.

“Westworld” was last seen on HBO more than two years ago, wrapping its third season in May 2020.

The show comes from Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros Television.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)