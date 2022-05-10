Dutch firm launches campaign against anaemia among women in India

With over half of pregnant women anaemic in the country, a campaign has been launched to emphasize the importance of iron consumption during pregnancy, a CSR initiative said in a statement on Tuesday.

‘Project Streedhan’, a public health initiative by DSM, has been launched to raise awareness on anaemia - suffered by more than half of all women in the country, the firm said in a statement.

It also said iron deficiency can have serious consequences for the unborn child.

Royal DSM is a Dutch-multinational company that deals in manufacture and services in health, nutrition and bioscience. ‘Project Streedhan’ is a CSR initiative of the company.

Citing the statistics shared by ‘Anemia Mukt Bharat’ - a programme of the Ministry of Health, government of India, it said 57 per cent of women of reproductive age, 52 per cent of pregnant women, and 67 per cent of children between 6 and 59 months of age are all anaemic. Its new ‘Godbharai’ campaign emphasizes the importance of iron consumption during pregnancy, said the statement. The campaign is consciously timed after Mother’s Day, 2022 to make all mothers-to-be aware and encourage them to invest in their health to protect the health of the unborn child, it added. Speaking about Project Streedhan, B Rajagopal, President, DSM India, said, “India’s challenge with anaemia is a crucial barrier to social development. We launched the Project Streedhan series to help people understand the extensive prevalence of anaemia and therefore the importance of investing in iron to improve health”.

He said that with the new campaign, they hope to trigger conversations about the issue and support the national thrust around the importance of iron and folic acid supplementation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)