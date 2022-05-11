Left Menu

Aayush Sharma pens heartfelt note on grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma's death

Actor Aayush Sharma's grandfather, former politician Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma passed away at the age of 94.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-05-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 16:25 IST
Aayush Sharma (Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Aayush Sharma's grandfather, former politician Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma passed away at the age of 94. The former Union Minister of communications Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma was admitted to a hospital in New Delhi on May 7 following a brain stroke.

Taking to Instagram, Aayush shared a heartfelt farewell note, which read, "With a very heavy heart I bid farewell to my beloved Dadaji Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma. Even though you're gone, I know you'll always be with me, guiding me, looking over me and blessing me like you always do. Rest in peace dadaji, you will be dearly missed."

Reacting to the post, fans, friends, and family shared their condolences. For the unversed, Aayush Sharma is married to Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan.

Aayush made his debut with the 2018 romantic drama movie 'Loveyatri' opposite Warina Hussain. He was last seen in a Salman Khan Starrer, 'Antim: The Final Truth'. He will soon be featuring in the film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' opposite Shehnaaz Gill. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

