Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan pay homage to santoor legend Shivkumar Sharma

Musical legend Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, who passed away due to age-related issues, was cremated with full state honours in the presence of his family, and members of the film and music industry in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. Several people including megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan visited Shivkumar Sharma's residence to pay their last respects to the santoor maestro.

Several images have surfaced online in which Big B and his wife are seen mourning the demise of Shivkumar Sharma. In one of the images, Big B is seen interacting with Shivkumar's son Rahul.

Big B also penned an emotional note in memory of Shivkumar Sharma, who had composed music for the former's 1981 film 'Silsila', on his blog. "There is the passing away of the Maestro , ShivKumar Sharma, who played the santoor, a special instrument, from the valleys of Kashmir .. who designed so many film musics for me and many others .. continued success after success , numbs you from the pain of pain .. as also the reverse .. Shivkumar ji , who played the 'santoor' in its brilliance .. who put his heart and soul into whatever he took up .. humble despite his incredible presence .. and the talent of a genius," Big B wrote.

"A sad ending to the master of the string instrument .. he and Hari Prasad Chaurasia ji , the renowned flutist were a dua for film music .. they came as strong as they could .. played recorded and left," he grieved. Pandit Shivkumar Sharma breathed his last on Tuesday at the age of 84. His funeral was held at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans Crematorium.

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain was also present at the funeral. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)