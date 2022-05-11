Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-05-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 20:30 IST
FIR against unknown person for clicking pictures of MP Navneet Rana in MRI ward
Mumbai Police on Wednesday registered a case against an unidentified person for clicking photographs of Amravati MP Navneet Rana when she was undergoing MRI scan at a private hospital here.

Security officials of the Lilavati hospital in suburban Bandra had filed a complaint in this regard, police said.

As per the complaint, an unidentified person clicked photographs of Rana by entering the MRI section where electronic devices like mobile phones are strictly banned, said a police official.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered under section 448 (trespass) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

Rana was hospitalized after she and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana got bail in a sedition case earlier this month. The Independent legislator couple had been arrested after they announced that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence `Matoshri' here.

After the release, Navneet Rana was admitted to Lilavati hospital on May 5; she underwent an MRI scan on May 6. Her photos while undergoing the scan circulated on social media.

Local Shiv Sena leaders had visited the hospital and objected to the clicking of photographs inside an MRI room. A Sena delegation had also visited the Bandra Police Station to seek a probe in the matter. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had also issued a notice to the hospital over the incident. PTI DC KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

