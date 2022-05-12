Now, We Are Breaking Up Season 2: Renewal possibilities & latest updates

SBS romantic drama Now, We Are Breaking Up gathered a huge audience after its release on January 8, 2022, with 16 episodes. The K-drama has become one of the most-watched shows in South Korea among young age and middle age audiences. Now fans are waiting for Now, We Are Breaking Up Season 2.

Especially, Song HyeKyo fans are eagerly waiting to know about Now, We Are Breaking Up Season 2. Unfortunately, SBS has not yet renewed Now We Are Breaking Up Season 2. The series is also concluded without leaving any such cliffhanger for another installment. But the makers have not canceled the show either.

Song Hye-kyo played the role of Ha Yeong-eun in Now, We Are Breaking Up. She played the role of the daughter of Kang Jung-ja and Ha Taek-soo, and a close friend of Hwang Chi-sook (played by Choi Hee-seo) and JeonMi-sook (Park Hyo-joo), design team leader of a fashion company called 'The One'.

The South Korean drama tells the story of love and breakup in the romantic world. It illustrates the present scenario in the context of the fashion industry. Ha YeongEun is a beautiful, trendy team leader of the design department of a fashion company called 'The One'. Yoon Jae-gook is a rich freelance photographer.

Song Hye-kyo is always being widely discussed nowadays. Fans of the K-drama want to see Song Hye-kyo again in Season 2 of Now, We Are Breaking Up. Although the possibility for Now, We Are Breaking Up Season 2 is very low as the first season concluded on a brighter note, many are optimistic about the show's renewal.

Also, Korean dramas are mostly not renewed for a second season but many series restored lately on public demand. Therefore we should not give up hope for Now, We Are Breaking Up.

Now, We Are Breaking Up Season 2 is yet to be renewed. We will let you know as soon as we get any information from the makers. Till then stay tuned!