Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra sweeps to victory in Eurovision

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision Song Contest in Italy on Saturday with their entry "Stefania" , riding a wave of public support to claim an emotional victory.

Sung in Ukrainian, the winning song fused rap with traditional folk music and was a tribute to band frontman Oleh Psiuk's mother. Ukraine were in fourth place based on jury voting but claimed victory with a commanding lead in viewer voting. Britain's Sam Ryder finished second.

The bookmakers had made Kalush Orchestra the clear favourite for the annual contest, which normally draws a television audience of close to 200 million, based in part on the plight of Ukraine following Russia's invasion in February. Psiuk had said this week that he was hoping for a win to "lift the spirits" of his compatriots. It is the third time that Ukraine has won the annual competition.

