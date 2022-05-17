Left Menu

Nigeria court charges two students over 'blasphemy' death

Two students were on Monday charged in court with conspiracy and inciting public disturbance after a college student was beaten and burned by fellow students who accused her of blasphemy in the northwestern state of Sokoto last week. The death of Deborah Samuel, a second year college student, has raised questions about the place of Islamic sharia law in a secular democracy like Nigeria, which is divided between the largely Muslim north and mostly Christian south.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 00:44 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 00:44 IST
Nigeria court charges two students over 'blasphemy' death

Two students were on Monday charged in court with conspiracy and inciting public disturbance after a college student was beaten and burned by fellow students who accused her of blasphemy in the northwestern state of Sokoto last week.

The death of Deborah Samuel, a second year college student, has raised questions about the place of Islamic sharia law in a secular democracy like Nigeria, which is divided between the largely Muslim north and mostly Christian south. The charges against Bilyaminu Aliyu and Aminu Hukunchi, fellow students, carries a minimum two-year jail term upon conviction, their lead lawyer Mansur Said told Reuters. The accused entered a plea of not guilty.

The choice of the charges will likely anger those who had hoped authorities would take a harder line against what they see as religious intolerance to avoid similar incidences in future. The two men were denied bail by the magistrates court and will return for a second hearing on Wednesday.

Nigeria's largest grouping of Christian churches has called for demonstrations against Samuel's death at church premises across the country on Sunday. Samuel was accused by other students of posting blasphemous statements about the Prophet Mohammad in a WhatsApp group. (Writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by Grant McCool)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Astronomers capture image of black hole at center of the Milky Way

Astronomers capture image of black hole at center of the Milky Way

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022