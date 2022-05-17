One Piece Chapter 1050: Wano Arc Act 2 begins! More twists & turns ahead

The longest-running Japanese manga One Piece is at its peak of popularity, thanks to its captivating plotlines. In Chapter 1049, Momonosuke struggles to shift Onigashima out of the way from Luffy's blow.

While Momo is trying to push the Island, Luffy gets back to take down Kaido. Kaido again starts asking about the incident of Kozuki Oden who was burned to death 20 years earlier. Kaido lit the fire on himself using his Flame Dragon Torch, which allows him to cover his body with flames and the section of his tail touches one of the tips of the Skull Dome's horns, completely melting it away. The heat from Kaido's fire burns Luffy's left hand, which is still holding onto the dragon. Kaido said to Luffy that people have waited for him to save them. He is the only 'savior'.

In a flashback, the downfall of Wano shows the death of Oden to the impacts of the factories on the surrounding crops and water. Orochi threatened to kill Hiyori, but Denjiro arrived just in time and slew him.

One Piece Chapter 1050 will feature the outcome of the final battle over the skies of Wano. It would be a battle between Luffy's Gomu Gomu no Bajrang Gun and Kaido's Flame Bagua clash. Both the fighters are strong, so we can expect an interesting fight. Fans could see more twists and turns in chapter 1050 of One Piece.

The Wano Arc Act 2 might begin in One Piece Chapter 1050. In the fight, Kaido might get fainted while turning into his human form. The citizens of Flower Capital are surprised to see his condition in One Piece Chapter 1050.

Meanwhile, Luffy's body also fell somewhere else in the Flower Capital. He is also in an unconscious state, as he suffered severe burns from clashing with Kaido's fire dragon earlier in One Piece manga.

The spoilers and raw scans for One Piece Chapter 1050 will surface two or three days before its release.

One Piece Chapter 1050 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

Also Read: Black Clover Chapter 332: Tabata promises to present an exciting plot from his 'strength and spirit'