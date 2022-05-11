Black Clover Chapter 332: Tabata promises to present an exciting plot from his ‘strength and spirit’

Black Clover Chapter 332 will cover the final arc, The penultimate arc – the Spade Kingdom. Adrammelech appeared and bid Julius Lucius Zofree. Zofree's sudden appearance shows that the war against demons isn't over yet. Black Clover Chapter 332 will depict how Asta and Liebe deal with the demon. Fans are eagerly waiting for Chapter 332 but we all know that manga is on a break.

Tabata Sensei already revealed that the Black Clover manga would be delayed to prepare for the manga series' final arc. Currently, the break is planned for three months and the release date for Black Clover Chapter 332 will be notified in time.

Tabata Sensei has messaged:

I personally wished to keep going without taking a break, but after discussing things with the editorial department, we decided that I should take a long break to give me more time to create the final arc.

I apologize to those who look forward to reading the new chapters each week. But I plan to do my best to make Black Clover as good as it can be and give it a proper conclusion. So, I'd appreciate it if you could just wait a little longer.

—Yūki Tabata

Shonen Jump's Editorial Department and mangaka Yuki Tabata have shared their comments regarding going on a long break.

Twitter user WSJ_manga has shared the translated statements.

"Black Clover will be absent starting next issue in order to prepare its Final Arc. After consulting this matter with Yuki Tabata, it has been decided for the mangaka to take a rest for a certain period of time and then go back to write the continuation of the series," read Shonen Jump Editorial Department's statement.

"Due to these circumstances, this break is expected to last about three months. We will inform you of more exact dates in upcoming issues of Weekly Shonen Jump," it continued.

Yūki Tabata stated that he wanted to continue drawing the series but after having a discussion with the Editorial Department, the mangaka decided to take a break. He also promised his readers to provide an interesting storyline with all his "strength and spirit" in the final arc of the manga.

In his statement, he said "If I were to follow my own feelings, I would have kept drawing without a rest. But after having a thorough discussion with the Editorial Department, and in order for me to draw the manuscripts of the final arc at my best, I will be taking a long break. I am to all readers that look forward to the series every week. Will be getting more exciting and I will be back to put all of my strength and spirit to finish it properly, so I hope you can wait until then."

Although the release date of Black Clover Chapter 332 is still not revealed, it seems it could get an early August 2022 date. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the manga. Keep in touch to get more updates on Japanese manga series.

