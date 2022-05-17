Left Menu

Transgender found dead in apartment in Kerala

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 17-05-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 13:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A 26-year-old transwoman was found dead in a rented apartment at Chakkaraparambu in the city on Tuesday, police said.

A model and actress, Sherin Selin Mathew were found hanging from a ceiling fan by her roommates, they said.

Though she was hailing from the neighboring Alappuzha district, she had been staying here for some years.

The transgender was reportedly suffering from depression due to some personal differences with some of her friends.

A police officer said a case has been registered for unnatural death and prima facia it was a suicide. A detailed probe was going on. Last year, trans woman radio jockey and model, Ananya Kumari Alex, was also found dead in an apartment in Kochi, which later triggered a controversy.

