PTI | Mathura | Updated: 19-05-2022 00:46 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 00:46 IST
Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Petitioner seeks court’s permission to perform ‘abhishek’ at Shahi Idgah
A petitioner in the Krishna Janmabhoomi case on Wednesday sought permission from the court to perform ‘abhishek’ of child deity ‘Bal Gopal’ at his so-called actual birthplace at Shahi Jama Masjid inside the Shri Krishna temple complex, a court official said.

Dinesh Kaushik, who is also the national treasurer of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, submitted an application in the court himself as the Mathura Bar Association had called a strike, District Government Counsel (Civil) Sanjai Gaur said.

The plea was accepted by the court which set July 1 as the next date for hearing. Some Hindu outfits’ had in December last year planned to hold ‘jalabhishek’ - a pre-worship bath ritual of child deity ‘Bal Gopal’ at his so-called actual birthplace at Shahi Jama Masjid inside the Lord Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple complex.

The plan was launched amid a string of Hindu outfits moving various courts for shifting the 17th century Shahi Masjid away from the Katra Keshav Dev temple, claiming the mosque’s present location to be the exact birthplace of Lord Shri Krishna.

