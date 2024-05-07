Experience Zoya's Exquisite Designs in Collaboration with Gauri Khan

Zoya, from the House of Tata hosted an evening celebrating the atelier's storied legacy while raising a toast to its eternal muse, the Zoya Woman. The vibrant gala was hosted by Amanpreet Ahluwalia, Business Head of Zoya, with a showcase of the artistry of its exquisite creations. Celebrated designer Gauri Khan, a long-standing friend of the House, joined Zoya in embracing the spirit of the celebration.

''Zoya stands unwaveringly proud of its Indian roots and cultural legacy,'' stated Amanpreet Ahluwalia. ''Each Zoya creation seamlessly intertwines the richness of traditional Indian craftsmanship with a contemporary perspective and serves as a resplendent reminder to women everywhere that their true beauty lies in embracing their uniqueness." For this special evening, Zoya selected four exquisite collections of wearable art rich with meaning. Each rare creation, embodied the essence of the Zoya Woman, embracing her true self with grace and confidence.

Zoya's 'Rooted' drew metaphoric inspiration from the resilience of rainforests, honouring the inner strength of the Zoya Woman, with vibrant spirit. Inspired by the rich heritage of the eternal city, Zoya's 'Banaras' captured her fascination for the city's cultural splendour. Incorporating rare materials and ancient techniques, such as engraving and intricate enamelling, 'Banaras' paid homage to the city's iconic rituals and landmarks, encapsulating their mystical allure in every piece. With a poetic narrative and exceptional gemstones, Zoya's 'Beyond - A Boundless Journey', inspired by the majestic Indus river symbolized the feminine spirit as a force of nature, capturing the myriad stages of a woman's existence. Zoya's high jewellery collection, 'Her Becoming' created a revolutionary look in white diamonds inspired by ancient Ikat patterns. Featuring unusual stone cuts like Cadillacs, trapezoids and custom-cut baguettes the collection celebrated the Zoya Woman's journey to self-realization, reimagining traditional silhouettes with contemporary flair while embodying the essence of modern femininity "I am delighted to join Zoya in celebrating its iconic collections that narrate stories from India to the world. The atelier continues to redefine luxury jewellery for the modern era with its collections," said Gauri Khan. "Whether it's a statement necklace or a delicate bracelet, every piece speaks volumes about the woman who wears it - confident, fearless, and unapologetically herself." The evening at Taj Mansingh was an immersion into the iconic beauty of Zoya's collections, celebrating the essence of the atelier's design heritage and elegance. The warmth and camaraderie of the guests was evident in their shared love for the exquisite artistry inherent in Zoya's masterpieces.

At the event Gauri Khan wore a magnificent necklace from Zoya's 'Her Becoming' collection titled 'A Radiant Revelation' crafted with mastery and elegance. This necklace seamlessly weaves 738 diamonds with 132 diversely cut natural rubies. A 1.00 Ct radiant-cut solitaire sits at its heart, magnified by vertically aligned baguettes inspired by the ancient art of weaving Ikat. This high jewellery necklace is a testament to Zoya's expert craftsmanship setting the delicate, square-set rubies, and sophisticated assembly of diamonds to ensure fabric like fluidity for a flawless embrace to any neckline.

