Mike Flanagan’s The Midnight Club to be launched in 2022 on Netflix!

After recently launched three supernatural miniseries, 'The Haunting of Hill House,' 'The Haunting of Bly Manor', and 'Midnight Mass,' Mike Flanagan is back with another horror mystery thriller, 'The Midnight Club.'

Based on the hit novel from Christopher Pike, The Midnight Club will be the fifth Netflix Original series for Flanagan.

After the massive success of the Flanagan's Midnight Mass, while fans were waiting for Midnight Mass Season 2, the director clarified that it's a limited series, with an independent storyline, which means there won't be a Midnight Mass Season 2.

Instead, a fourth limited series called The Midnight Club has been announced by Netflix. No wonder, fans are happy and wondering for its release date and other updates. So, here's what we know so far!

Flanagan is the showrunner and one of the co-executive producers (along with Trevor Macy) of show.

The story of The Midnight Club revolves around a group of seven close critically ill young adults lives in the Rotterdam Home hospital run by an enigmatic doctor. They meet every midnight to tell each other scary stories. One night, they make a promise that the first one to surrender to their disease is responsible for communicating with the others beyond the grave. After one of them dies, bizarre occurrences begin.

The horror series stars Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter, Sauriyan Sapkota as the titular patients, and Heather Langenkamp as the enigmatic doctor that runs the Rotterdam Home hospice.

It has been confirmed that The Midnight Club will have a total of ten episodes. Runtimes are yet to be confirmed, but it might be between 45 and 60 minutes.

The filming for The Midnight Club was scheduled to begin in British Columbia, Canada on March 15, 2021. Flanagan Tweeted the clapper seen below alongside the caption: "And we're off!" Filming took place throughout the summer of 2021 with many cast posting Instagram stories and posts from their time off of the set.

The cast of The Midnight Club hanging out 🧡 via Sauriyan Sapkota's Instagram. pic.twitter.com/oPbMnPGfHl — Mike Flanagan Source (@flanagansource) June 9, 2021

The production was completed on September 10, 2021. The release date for is yet to be announced; however, Mike Flanagan's official website states that the series is due in 2022.

