Netflix Griselda updates: Cast list revealed & everything we know so far!

Following the success of the biggest crime drama, Narcos: Mexico about the drug traffickers, Netflix is having another biopic of a Colombian drug lord named Griselda Blanco. She is widely known as the "Black Widow." Eric Newman and Vergara will be the executive producer and the showrunner of the show.

After the release of the third season of Narcos: Mexico, Netflix confirmed there will be no Narcos: Mexico Season 4. Co-creator Carlo Bernard explained why the show was coming to an end. However, we will find the same creative team of Narcos behind the new series.

After working on Narcos: Mexico, Netflix has decided to explore the story with one more cartel queen Griselda Blanco. This time Netflix is coming with a different treatment, ornamenting 'Griselda' with an entire six-episode series based on her life.

Griselda is a limited series inspired by the savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history.

Griselda Blanco grows up in poverty in Colombia and commits her first murder after being forced into childhood prostitution. She eventually comes to live in the US with her first husband and three sons. She earns money by creating fake passports for cocaine smugglers and moves into the smuggling trade herself.

The filming for Griselda began on January 24th, 2022 and is scheduled to wrap on June 30th, 2022. The release date of Netflix Griselda is yet to be announced. Still, we could expect the miniseries in 2023.

Sofia Vergara will be seen as Griselda, Blanco the Cocaine Godmother in the Netflix miniseries. The streamer released a first look photo of Sofia Vergara as a real-life drug queen pin Griselda Blanco from the upcoming limited series, Griselda. The streamer also revealed 12 newly added cast members, including Vanessa Ferlito (NCIS: New Orleans, 24) and Juliana Aidén Martinez (Prodigal Son, The Blacklist).

Sofia Vergara said, "Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about."

She added, "We are thrilled to have found the perfect partners in Eric, Andrés and Netflix to help us bring this story of her life to the screen."

Speaking about the project, Newman said:

"Griselda Blanco has long been a passion project for Sofia and we are grateful that she and her partners at LatinWe have chosen us to help her tell that story. Sofia is a brilliant talent and her passion combined with a fantastic story from Doug and Ingrid, and the amazing Andrés Baiz at the directing helm, means we have a very exciting series to share with audiences."

In the cast list of Griselda, 12 names were added including Alberto Guerra (Narcos: Mexico) as Dario Vanessa Ferlito as Isabel, Alberto Ammann (Narcos) as Alberto Bravo, Christian Tappan (The Great Heist) as Arturo, Diego Trujillo (Metastasis) as German Panesso, Paulina Davila (Luis Miguel) as Carmen, Gabriel Sloyer (Narcos) as Diaz, Juliana Aidén Martinez as June, Martin Rodriguez (Detrás de la verdad) as Rivi, José Zúñiga (American Crime Story: Versace) as Amilcar, Maximiliano Hernández (The Americans) as Papo Mejia, and Julieth Restrepo as Marta Ochoa.

Recently, What's on Netflix revealed more names of the cast including Jose Velazquez (The Wilds) as Uber Trujillo Blanco, Martín Fajardo (Now and Then) as Ozzy Trujillo Blanco, Tony Graham (Vice) as Armando, Alejandro Barrios (Queen of the South) as Horatio, Evan Shafran as Congressman Robin Wilson, Goya Robles as Ricardo Morales Navarrete aka Monkey Morales, Wilmer Calderon as Johnny and Jeffrey Vincent Parise (Supernatural) as Jon Roberts, a noted drug trafficker and government informant.

Also Read: 6 captivating Turkish shows of 2021 & 2022 (Plus why Turkish dramas are getting popular)