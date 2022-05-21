Kerala CM pays rich tribute to Nipah warrior nurse

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday paid homage to Lini Puthussery, a nurse who lost her life by contracting the disease while attending to affected persons, on her fourth death anniversary, and said her memories would serve as inspiration to the state's fight against the pandemic. The anniversary of Lini's demise was also a renewal of the memories of the struggle waged by the people of Kerala against the deadly disease, he said in a Facebook post.

Hailing the late nurse as the symbol of the state's fight, he said the world is now going through another pandemic, which is yet to come to an end. Puthussery's memories would always be an inspiration to the fight against the disease.

''Paying rich tributes to the memories of Lini Puthussery, who conveyed the great message of healthcare by sacrificing her own life,'' the Chief Minister added.

A mom of two, the younger nurse succumbed to the virus on May 21, 2018.

Lini, who was working in the Perambra Taluk hospital, had contracted the deadly virus from her patients who had sought treatment at the hospital in the initial days.

Three patients of a family from Soopykada village in Permabra had been initially admitted at the Perambra taluk hospital for treatment, where Lini was a nurse. Lini, who was aware about the seriousness of her illness, had scribbled an emotional last letter to her husband Sajeesh who was in the Gulf saying, ''I am almost on the way. I do not think I can meet you. You should look after our children well,'' which had gone viral in the social media.

