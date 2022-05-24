Anamika Haksar’s film 'Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon' sets June 10 release date

Veteran theatre director Anamika Haksar's feature directorial debut ''Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon'' will release in cinema halls countrywide on June 10.

The film had its World Premiere at the Mumbai International Film Festival in 2018 and was the only Indian film selected for the New Frontier segment of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival 2019.

It was initially set for release in 2020 but was postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in India. ''Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon'' features thespians Ravindra Sahu Raghubir Yadav, Lokesh Jain and K Gopalan in the lead.

The story follows four main characters: a pickpocket, a vendor of sweet and savoury snacks, a labourer-activist, and a conductor of 'Heritage Walks’ in Old Delhi. ''Patru, the pickpocket, decides to take people on alternative walks, showing them the underbelly of the city but this causes trouble with local merchants and the police. ''He decides to conduct one last 'Dream Walk', when Lali, the labourer-activist, too joins the fray and gives a speech, urging workers to unite and in the process, ends up landing all of them in jail,'' the official plotline reads.

Haksar said the film celebrates love and compassion of the people, their dreams, and humour.

''I couldn't release it due to covid and I am now delighted to collaborate with platoon distribution for the India release. The film is a result of seven years of documentation of the lives of the street people of old Delhi - beggars, pickpockets, loaders, small scale factory workers, street singers, street vendors etc,'' the director said in a statement. ''The team comes from different backgrounds: theatre, painting, animation, cinema and special effects along with a very gifted cinematographer and videographer Saumyananda Sahi, the film will move from real landscapes to photographs to theatrical moments to painted landscapes to the absolute cinema, an exciting journey for all of us,'' she added.

''Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon'' is produced by Gutterati Productions and distributed by Platoon One Films.

