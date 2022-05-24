Left Menu

Leslie Jones to lead voice cast of new Warner Bros Animation comedy series

Comedian and actor Leslie Jones will be leading the voice cast of an adult animated comedy series currently in early development at Warner Bros. Animation.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-05-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 18:17 IST
Leslie Jones to lead voice cast of new Warner Bros Animation comedy series
Leslie Jones (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Comedian and actor Leslie Jones will be leading the voice cast of an adult animated comedy series currently in early development at Warner Bros. Animation. According to Variety, along with voicing the lead character of Plastic in the untitled series, she will also be an executive producer.

An insider has stated that this new show is not connected to the female-led take on the DC character Plastic Man that was reportedly in the works as a feature back in 2020, the outlet reported. As of now, no writer is associated with the project, nor any network. Plot details have also been kept under wraps. Jones, who's a three-time Emmy nominee, is an accomplished actor and stand-up comedian.

She broke out during her time on 'Saturday Night Live', on which she was a writer and actor for multiple seasons before leaving the show in 2019 to star in other TV series including 'Our Flag Means Death', and 'Workaholics', among others, as per Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
2
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
3
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022