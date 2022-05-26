Is The Sound of Magic Season 2 possible? Find out why are fans hopeful!

Netflix is yet to renew The Sound of Magic Season 2, but fans are hoping that the second season of the k-drama will definitely come.

The Sound of Magic is a South Korean Netflix Original musical fantasy series written by Kim Min Jeong, directed by Kim Seong-Yoon, and based on the webtoon Annarasumanara by Ha Il-Kwon.

Some believe there is very little chance of a The Sound of Magic Season 2 because the writers have already wrapped up the story of high school student Yoon Ah-Yi in the first season, leaving no clue for another season.

On the flip side, though the k-drama has to come as its ending left small loose ends. The Sound of Magic revolves around high school student Yoon Ah-Yi. She's poor, eking out a living and between working part-time and trying to excel at school, finds herself in impossibly difficult circumstances.

One day her life changes forever. She meets a magician called Ri-Eul at an abandoned amusement park. He performs magic for people who believe in magic. He's mysterious and comforts Ah-Yi, promising to help her. In all, Ah Yi's life gradually changes as she becomes a follower of Lee Eul, making herself again a believer in magic and further deciding to follow her dreams in earnest. But is he really helping her?

However, the response to The Sound of Magic has been positive with fans gushing over the fantasy drama online.

One of the fans tweeted: "I just finished The Sound of Magic and oh my god its amazing its one of a kind musical that at the end left me in tears of happiness."

"The ending was so satisfactory and the mix of light and dark themes was done so well I cannot stress enough how good of a show this is."

Another fan responded to the post saying "It's such a great series. I haven't finished yet but I kept thinking that I want to see this on stage too 😩 I wonder if they gonna adapt it as a real musical too"

I just finished the sound of magic and oh my god its amazing its one of a kind musical that at the end left me in tears of happiness the ending was so satisfactory and the mix of light and dark themes was done so well I cannot stress enough how good of a show this is 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EoOTSB9Fu4 — Aria (@ar_art_1) May 6, 2022

Despite positive vibes for The Sound of Magic Season 2, it seems the renewal is unlikely. Still, the renewal of successful titles is a de facto norm in the industry. Many earlier hit K-dramas was restored by public demand lately.

When Netflix picks a K-drama for the global audience, it streams that series for years, especially if the series becomes popular. Moreover, Netflix typically waits several months to gather all of the relevant viewership data from across the world before announcing a season's renewal. It's not even a month for The Sound of Magic. It was released on May 6, 2022.

Therefore, the wait is not over! We will definitely keep updating you on The Sound of Magic Season 2. Keep eye on Devdiscourse for more news on South Korean dramas and movies!

Also Read: Kiss Sixth Sense: Kim Ji Suk says he feels jealous seeing Yoon Kye Sang & Seo Ji Hye's kissing scenes!