Kiss Sixth Sense: Kim Ji Suk says he feels jealous seeing Yoon Kye Sang & Seo Ji Hye’s kissing scenes!

Kiss Sixth Sense has started airing on May 25, exclusively on Disney+. The series is based on the ongoing webtoon of the same name by writer Gatnyeo, which began publication last April.

The drama is about a woman named Hong Ye Sul (SeoJiHye) who can see the future when she kisses someone. Cha Min Hoo is the team leader at Je Woo Planning. For the betterment of the business, he worked hard. The secret behind his success is that his five senses are 10 times more sensitive than those of common people. He received Korea's top advertising award.

His assistant Hong Ye Sul is also a workaholic woman but she can see someone's future when she kisses him. Though she is unaware of where her astonishing ability comes from, but she knows that the incidents that she sees during kissing are bound to happen. She accidentally kisses her boss, Cha Min-hoo and sees them in bed together in the future.

Recently, at the press conference for the Disney+ original series 'Kiss Sixth Sense', Kim Ji Suk said about his character. We are not very sure about the authenticity of this news, but we are still writing it based on media reports.

"Yeseul (played by SeoJiHye) is my first and last love. He comes back to Korea to keep a promise that he'd marry her if he wins an overseas movie award, and he gets into a love triangle with SeoJiHye and Yoon KyeSang's characters."

When the interviewer said his eyes seemed teary, Kim Ji Suk said:

"I'm still jealous when I see Yoon Kye Sang and SeoJiHye in the same shot together. Put SeoJiHye and me in the same shot too." Yoon Kye Sang then said, "I want them to date in real life."

In the statement, SeoJiHye also commented, "Can't I just give up both of them? Whenever I get the question to choose, it's too hard. I just want to give them up."

Kiss Sixth Sense is on air from May 25, 2022!

