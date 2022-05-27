Model found hanging in Kolkata, second incident in three days

A model was found hanging from the ceiling of a room at her residence in Kolkata's Patuli area on Friday, two days after her colleague died under similar circumstances, police said.

Manjusha Niyogi’s death is the third such incident within a span of 12 days.

Her mother claimed she was suffering from acute depression following the death of her friend and colleague Bidisha De Majumder on Wednesday evening.

De Majumder, a popular face in bridal make-up photoshoots, was found hanging inside her rented apartment in Dumdum area.

''My daughter was severely depressed after Bidisha's death and was constantly talking about her since then,'' Niyogi's mother said.

Television actor Pallabi Dey was also found hanging inside an apartment she had taken on rent in Garfa area on May 15.

Police said Niyogi was an ambitious woman who wanted to quickly establish a firm footing in the entertainment industry, but was depressed, possibly for being unable to do so.

She had attempted to die by suicide earlier as well, they said.

Niyogi, who was married six months ago, had ''no problem with her in-laws or her husband'', police added.

''Manjusha had spoken to her husband and family members about her depression. She was saved by a friend during a suicide bid on an earlier occasion,” a police officer said.

''While talking to her family, we learnt that Manjusha had told her mother she may choose the same path (as that of her friend Bidisha) to find solace,” he said.

Police is trying to reach out to the model’s friends and colleagues for more details.

The post-mortem examination report of Niyogi is awaited.

