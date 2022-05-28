Is Joker 2 possible? And will Joaquin Phoenix return to the film? (Plus recent updates)

The introduction of a new Joker in the newly released movie The Batman disappointed some of the Phoenix's fans for not showing his presence in the film.

It has been a long time since we have seen the first movie Joker and now fans are passionately waiting for a sequel. There have been conflicting media reports on the topic over the past two years. Some of them predict Joker 2 might happen in the future. Some say the sequel might not happen after all. However, while fans left their expectations a recent rumor again makes fans hopeful.

Joker 2 has not been greenlit officially but in January 2022, Heroic Hollywood reported that a studio insider had told them that Warner Bros. received a draft of the Joker 2 script and was making plans to begin production sometime in 2023.

Is Joker 2 really happening?

Fans are impatient to know the answer to the question, "Will there be Joker 2 with Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as Arthur Fleck?" In October 2021, the star himself said, "From when we were shooting, we started to – you know, uhh, this is an interesting guy. There are some things we could do with this guy and could [explore] further. But as to whether we actually will? I don't know."

There are several rumors about the making of Joker 2. If the rumors are to be believed, the script for Joker 2 is currently being worked upon, and it will be ready by the end of 2022. Thus, accordingly, the production for Joker 2 can undergo anytime by 2023, and the release can be possible in 2024. However, we don't have any official update on it.

Back in 2019, Todd Phillips stated "the movie's not set up to have a sequel. We always pitched it as one movie, and that's it."

But at the same time, Joaquin Phoenix spoke to the TV journalist Peter Travers "I can't stop thinking about it [Joker 2] ... if there's something else we can do with Joker that might be interesting."

If Joker 2 happens, Todd Phillips will definitely return as the writer and director. Gossips around Joker 2 had been doing the rounds for years, especially after some reports claimed just before the release of Joker in 2019 that Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Phillips could make more sequels of the franchise, provided the first movie becomes successful. It was also reported by several media that USD 50 million was offered to Joaquin Phoenix to return to Joker 2 and Joker 3.

The script for Joker 2 is reportedly being written by the original movie's director Todd Phillips. THR reported in May 2021, "Todd Phillips struck a deal to co-write the next Joker installment." However, Phillips never responded to the news.

As Phillips neither admitted nor discarded the news, some fans are inferring it as a positive sign of Joker 2 renewal. According to them, we might get Joker 2 in the future.

So, as per the current scenario, we are still far away from Joker 2. We can't be over-excited once more before getting any official confirmation on Joker 2.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.