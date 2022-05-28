The Last Kingdom film ‘Seven Kings Must Die’: Recent updates & everything we know so far

The Last Kingdom's film "Seven Kings Must Die" is reportedly under post-production. We could expect the TV movie sometime in 2023. Here are all the updates we know so far about Seven Kings Must Die on Netflix.

In fact, 'Seven Kings Must Die' already started filming on January 31. The series star Alexander Dreymon announced that via the show's official Twitter account. On March 20, the shooting in Budapest, Hungary was completed. At the time, Alexander released a short video clip on his Instagram page, paying a tribute to the show and movie:

While the fifth and final season of The Last Kingdom aired in March 2022, fans were disappointed to say goodbye to the series, it was announced that they would get a feature-length film titled 'Seven Kings Must Die'. It would adapt more stories from Bernard Cornwell's The Saxon Stories series of novels.

British historical drama, The Last Kingdom portrays the story of a warrior called Uhtred of Bebbanburg. But the question remains: Will ''Seven Kings Must Die' start from the end of Season 5?

Fans will get to see a dramatic and epic conclusion to the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg in Seven Kings Must Die. Seven Kings Must Die is a two-hour follow-up movie to The Last Kingdom. The film will be a "standalone" epilogue inspired by Cornwell's final novels in the series: War of the Wolf, Sword of Kings and War Lord.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 shows Uhtred, Athelstan (played by Harry Gilby) and the forces of Mercia and Wessex defeating Constantine II, the King of Scotland (Rod Hallett), and his army.

Uhtred was back to reclaim his ancestral home of Bebbanburg and to keep the peace, he struck a deal with Constantine that ensured Northumbria would remain a "buffer zone" between England and Scotland until a new English King had been appointed. Seven Kings Must Die will go deeper into Uhtred's story.

British director Ed Bazalgette will be directing the movie. Alexander Dreymon is definitely returning to reprise the role of Uhtred of Bebbanburg. The other cast to be returning includes:

Finn Elliot (Young Uhtred), Ruby Hartley (Stiorra), Olly Rhodes (Osbert), Timothy Innes (King Edward), Rod Hallett (King Constantin), Sonya Cassidy (Eadgifu), Harry Gilby (Aethelstan), Ewan Horrocks (Aelfweard), Mark Rowley (Finan), ArnasFedaravicius (Sihtric), CavanClerkin (Father Pyrlig ), Eliza Butterworth (Aelswith), PhiaSaban (Aelfwynn), Stefanie Martini (Lady Eadith), Eva Birthistle (Abbess Hild), Patrick Robinson (Father Benedict), and Ryan Quarmby (Cynlaef).

The release date for the Seven Kingdom Must Die is yet to be announced. However, the good news is that the filming has been wrapped up. Therefore, fans could expect the TV movie to come soon. It is expected to premiere in late 2022 or during early to mid-2023.

We will keep updating you as soon as we get anything new on the movie. Keep an eye on Devdiscourse for more Netflix movies.

Also Read: Outlander Season 7 will highlight adult Jaime's son! Charles Vandervaart joins the cast