Outlander Season 7 will highlight adult Jaime’s son! Charles Vandervaart joins the cast

Starz's anticipated series, Outlander Season 7 is getting ready. The epic time-traveling fantasy show will be the end of the series. The sixth season was finally launched in March 2022 but was shortened to only eight episodes because of COVID-19. The good news is that the finale of the fan's favorite historical drama will run for 16 episodes.

Outlander Season 7 has been renewed along with the sixth season last year. The 16-episode seventh season will be based on "An Echo in the Bone" the seventh book of the Outlander series of novels by Diana Gabaldon. Outlander Season 7 will be centered on the time-traveling of 20th-century doctor Claire Fraser and her 18th-century Scottish Highlander warrior husband Jamie Fraser.

Recently, Canadian actor Charles Vandervaart joined the cast of Outlander Season 7. The story will also highlight the life of Jamie's son, William Ransom who was raised by Lord John Grey since season three. The character will be portrayed by Canadian actor Charles Vandervaart.

Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner, writer and executive producer said William's character is a "wonderful role." Charles will beautifully portray William's "multi-layer journey" of life.

"We are happy to welcome Charles to the Fraser family for season 7 of Outlander, joining the cast with the other talented actors that bring our stories to life," says Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner, writer and executive producer. "Scotland will again be our production home as the Frasers and MacKenzies try to make a home against the backdrop of the Revolutionary War. This season promises more adventure, time travel and emotional peril than any season before."

Maril Davis adds, "The character of William Ransom is a wonderful role, and one fans have been eager to see. Finding someone with the talent and physicality to play Jamie's son was a daunting task, but Charles' charisma was evident during the audition process, and we are excited to see what he will bring to William's multi layered journey."

Geneva Dunsan, William's mother blackmailed Jaime for having sex with her on the eve of her marriage to the Earl of Ellesmere and she became pregnant. Unfortunately, she died the day William was born.

To protect the newborn, Jaime killed Geneva's husband. William was raised by his maternal aunt Isobel Dunsany (Tanya Reynolds) and her husband Lord John Grey (David Berry). He doesn't have any idea of the truth of his parentage.

Now Willam is grown up. He has become an officer in the British Army and has been selected as a military in the Revolutionary War that is underway.

Most of the cast and crews are back in the production. This includes Sam Heughan (as Jamie Fraser), Caitriona Balfe (as Claire Randall), Sophie Skelton as (Brianna Randall Fraser), Richard Rankin (as Roger Wakefield), and John Bell (as Young Ian).

The series' official Twitter account revealed the news on April 6, 2022, along with a picture of stars Caitriona, Sam, Richard, and Sophie.

The cast and crew are back at it - #Outlander Season 7 is in production! pic.twitter.com/iE6RX0lKhh — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) April 6, 2022

Caitriona Balfe also said in her own tweet, "Here we go …. Season 7!!!!!! What????? Hard to imagine what we thought might be one season in 2013 is still going and we have all you amazing fans to thank!!!!!" (Heughan shared the same goofy pic as Balfe in his own tweet, which he captioned with, "Wait!!! Is that Outlander Season… 7!?!?!?! yazzz")

Here we go …. Season 7!!!!!! What????? Hard to imagine what we thought might be one season in 2013 is still going and we have all you amazing fans to thank!!!!! @SamHeughan @SkeltonSophie @RikRankin @Outlander_STARZ @SPTV @TallShipProds ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/WPZXK1Aexj — Caitríona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) April 7, 2022

Though Outlander Season 7 is confirmed, we are far away from the release date announcement. The filming for the series is currently underway.

