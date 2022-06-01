KK's death 'a big loss': Akshay Kumar condoles demise of singer

Actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday called singer KK's sudden demise 'a big loss'. The sudden death of Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, has shocked the entire entertainment industry. The singer was in Kolkata for a concert and just shortly after performing he collapsed and was rushed to a hospital in the city where he was declared dead, on Tuesday.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti " Many other actors and singers from the film fraternity also expressed grief at the sudden death of the singer.

Veteran actor Raj Babbar offered a heartfelt tribute to KK and tweeted, "Long before anyone among the younger lot, #KK was the Voice of Love & Longing. Effortlessly chirpy, deeply melancholic - his repertoire had songs for all emotions. Shocked to hear about his untimely demise. His soulful renditions though will always keep him alive. My Condolences." Actor Sonu Sood tweeted, "Pal... yaad aayenge wo Pal""Rest in harmony bhai #RIPKK"

Singer-politician Babul Supriyo tweeted, "One of the nicest guys the Music Industry ever had... One or bestest Voices we ever had... KK 's sudden so so very untimely demise is too shocking & devastating a reality to deal with... Rest in Peace my friend." "KK represented the youth of this country through his voice", tweeted music-composer Anu Malik.

Born in New Delhi to C S Menon and Kunnath Kanakavalli on August 23, 1968, he was an alumnus of Delhi's Mount St Mary's School. Following his college, KK reportedly had a short stint as a marketing associate in the hotel industry after which he shifted to Mumbai to pursue a career in music. Though a Malayali by birth, who had never undergone any formal training in music, KK never shied away from singing in languages he was not much acquainted with, like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali and Gujarati. This is yet another reason why the singer's fans can be found across the nation.

He is best known for his songs like "Zindagi Do Pal Ki" from the movie Kites, "Aankhon Mein Teri" from the movie Om Shanti Om, "Khuda Jaane" from the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno, "Tadap Tadap" from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam among others. (ANI)

