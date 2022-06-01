Left Menu

Movie ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ caste neutral, glorifies Indian warrior: Film producers to HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 18:49 IST
Movie ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ caste neutral, glorifies Indian warrior: Film producers to HC
  • Country:
  • India

The makers of the film ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that the movie is caste neutral and only centered on glorifying the Indian warrior and king - Samrat Prithviraj.

The submission was made before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta which recorded the statement made on behalf of Yash Raj Films (YRF) and disposed of a petition seeking a stay on the release of the film.

“The film is caste neutral and the intention is to showcase the titular character as an Indian King. There is no mention of King Prithviraj belonging either to the Rajput community or the Gurjar community. The film is only centered on glorifying the Indian warrior and king - Samrat Prithviraj,” the producers' counsel made the statement.

Petitioner Gurjar Samaj Sarv Sangathan Sabha Ekta Samanya Samiti said historical texts pointed out that Chauhan’s father was a Gujjar, however, some websites in their description of the film mentioned that it was about a Rajput king.

Portraying the character as Rajput would hurt Gujjar's sentiments, the petitioner’s counsel submitted.

The producers' counsel said they had no control over the content of other websites.

The advocate representing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) submitted that the film depicted the king as caste neutral and the certification was granted after watching the movie in its entirety.

TMT Law Practice represented Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra, Uday Chopra, and Chandraprakash Dwivedi, producers and directors of the film respectively.

The film is set to be released on June 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022