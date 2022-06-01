Last rites of KK to be held in Mumbai on Thursday

The last rites of playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK, will be held here on Thursday, a source said.

KK passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 53, hours after his performance at an event in Kolkata. He was later brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.

''His family said the last rites will be held in Mumbai at Versova cremation ground tomorrow morning,” the source told PTI.

According to Mumbai Airport sources, the singer's mortal remains are being brought to Mumbai in an Air India aircraft, which is expected to arrive around 8.35 pm tonight.

Earlier in the day, the West Bengal government paid last respect to KK with a gun salute to his mortal remains.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who supervised the proceedings, paid floral tributes to the late singer, whose body was kept at Rabindra Sadan for some time.

Banerjee was seen consoling KK's wife and other family members who were present at the venue.

The singer's body was brought to Rabindra Sadan after post-mortem examination was conducted at state-run SSKM Hospital earlier in the day, an official said.

His mortal remains were taken to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport and handed over to his family, who will fly to Mumbai with the body, he said.

KK, who was known for his unforgettable tracks like ''Tadap Tadap'', ''Bas Ek Pal'', ''Aankhon Mein Teri'', ''It's The Time To Disco'' and non-film songs such such as ''Pal'', had performed at Nazrul Mancha Tuesday evening and also on Monday. He was scheduled to return to New Delhi on Wednesday.

