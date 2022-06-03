Left Menu

Amazon Prime Video announces Tamil original series 'Suzhal' at IIFA 2022

Amazon Prime Video, on Friday, announced its Tamil original series 'Suzhal - The Vortex' at IIFA 2022 in Abu Dhabi.

ANI | Uae | Updated: 03-06-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 15:51 IST
Amazon Prime Video announces Tamil original series 'Suzhal' at IIFA 2022
Poster of Suzhal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Abu Dhabi

Amazon Prime Video, on Friday, announced its Tamil original series 'Suzhal - The Vortex' at IIFA 2022 in Abu Dhabi. Written and created by Pushkar and Gayatri, 'Suzhal' features Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy along with Radhakrishnan Parthiban.

The 8-episode fictional crime thriller revolves around the investigation of a missing girl that wreaks havoc and disrupts the very fabric of a small town in South India. Interestingly, 'Suzal' will release across multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English, as well as foreign languages like French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish, Arabic, and Turkish.

Excited about the show, Pushkar and Gayatri, writers and creators of the series, said, "We truly believe that entertainment is language-agnostic, and audiences, today, are open to good stories from all over the world. Streaming has opened up many opportunities for homegrown content and there can't be a better time for Indian shows and films to break international barriers." The two added," With Suzhal - The Vortex, we aim to do just that. And, to get an opportunity to launch the show at a global event like IIFA, is truly a dream come true. We're grateful to Amazon Prime Video and to the entire team of IIFA for this incredible honour."

'Suzhal' will be out on June 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022