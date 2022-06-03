Left Menu

R Madhavan speaks about Dr Nambi Narayanan's reaction on watching 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

R Madhavan, who will be making his directorial debut with his upcoming film 'Rocketry

Updated: 03-06-2022 20:12 IST
R Madhavan speaks about Dr Nambi Narayanan's reaction on watching 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'
R Madhavan and Dr Nambi Narayanan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
By Reena Bhardwaj R Madhavan, who will be making his directorial debut with his upcoming film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', has shared Dr Nambi Narayanan's reaction, on whom the biopic has been made.

During an exclusive interview with ANI, when asked about Narayanan's reaction to seeing the film, Madhavan, who has been promoting this movie in the US, stated that though he would not like to share much prior to the release of this film, however, "Mr Narayanan was not disappointed." The actor-filmmaker said, "Anything I say about that reaction would be just presumptuous of me and I think I am fairly quiet and humble about what I have managed to achieve in the film, I would like to talk about it after the film releases, but I would tell you that Mr Narayanan was not disappointed."

Nambi is a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer who was caught in the throes of a spy scandal and was falsely accused of espionage. His biopic,'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is set to hit the theatres on July 1, 2022. Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donaiche, Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar and Dinesh Prabhakar are also a part of the film. The film had marked its premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in May.

Following the film's premiere, Madhavan expressed gratitude by saying, "We would like to really thank our Minister Anurag Thakur and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and everybody who came here and made it possible at such short notice. We couldn't have asked for a better stage to showcase this film. Thank you so very much." Madhavan's directorial debut will also see special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya. It has been shot simultaneously in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and English, and will be released in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada as well. (ANI)

