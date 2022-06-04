Left Menu

Sarah Silverman joins cast of Leonard Bernstein biopic 'Maestro'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-06-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 12:14 IST
Sarah Silverman joins cast of Leonard Bernstein biopic 'Maestro'
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Sarah Silverman is the latest addition to the cast of Bradley Cooper-led Netflix movie ''Maestro''.

The film also features actors Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer and Maya Hawke.

According to a press releases issued by Netlfix, Cooper is directing the film and has also co-writtern the script with Oscar-winning screenwriter Josh Singer.

''Maestro'' tells the complex love story of iconic music composer Leonard Bernstein and actor Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, a tale that spans over 30 years – from the time they met in 1946 at a party and continuing through two engagements, a 25 year marriage, and three children: Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein and Nina Bernstein Simmons. Bernstein rose to fame after he was tasked with conducting the New York Philharmonic when he was 25. His career skyrocketed when he wrote and composed the music for 1961 classic ''West Side Story''.

Cooper developed the film, follow-up to his directorial debut ''A Star is Born'', together with Bernstein’s family. The project is currently in production.

''Maestro'' is produced by Cooper, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Fred Berner, and Amy Durning.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
3
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States
4
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022