PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-06-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 12:50 IST
James Marsden returning to 'Westworld' with season 4
James Marsden Image Credit: Wikimedia
''Westworld'' will see James Marsden, one of the show's original cast members, come back for its soon to premiere of the fourth season.

Marsden starred as ''the new marksman in town'' Teddy Flood in the first season of the HBO series and had a recurring role in the second season.

According to Variety, the network announced the news on Saturday at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, where Marsden made a surprise appearance during a panel promoting season four.

Lisa Joy, the show's co-creator, writer, director, and executive producer, Alison Schapker (writer and executive producer), and series stars Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Hemsworth, Angela Sarafyan, and Aurora Perrineau were part of the panel.

Neither Joy nor the producers, nor Marsden revealed how his return will be incorporated in the latest season of the popular sci-fi show.

Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson, and Aaron Paul also round out the cast of season four, along with additional cast members Ariana DeBose, Aurora Perrineau, and Daniel Wu.

Based on the film written by Michael Crichton, the series is set in a futuristic Western-themed amusement park called Westworld, which is populated by android ''hosts''. The show is touted as a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin.

The new season premieres on June 26.

