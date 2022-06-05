Left Menu

Letters from Hitler's doctor show how he treated dictator's voice - Swiss newspaper

Hitler was treated several times by Carl Otto von Eicken, a German ear, nose and throat specialist, for 10 years from 1935, the newspaper said. The letters from the doctor to a cousin were discovered by Robert Doepgen, von Eicken's great-great-grandson, who found them when researching family archives for a school project.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 05-06-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 16:48 IST
Letters from Hitler's doctor show how he treated dictator's voice - Swiss newspaper
Adolf Hitler Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

The Swiss descendent of one of Adolf Hitler's doctors has released details of letters that show how he treated the Nazi dictator for voice problems, NZZ is Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday. Hitler was treated several times by Carl Otto von Eicken, a German ear, nose, and throat specialist, for 10 years from 1935, the newspaper said.

The letters from the doctor to a cousin were discovered by Robert Doepgen, von Eicken's great-great-grandson, who found them when researching family archives for a school project. Von Eicken died in 1960. British historian Richard J Evans, a specialist in German history, vouched for the authenticity of the unpublished letters, the newspaper said.

The letters show Hitler's fear of serious illness, the newspaper said. "If there is something bad, I absolutely have to know," Hitler told the doctor after their first consultation in May 1935, according to the letters.

The newspaper said the letters also showed the importance Hitler attached to his voice, which he used in speeches to whip up support for his regime. One operation to remove a polyp was postponed until after a speech, the letters say, as von Eicken advised Hitler he needed to rest his voice after the procedure.

In his letters von Eicken never questioned how he treated a man whose actions led to millions of people being killed in the Holocaust and World War Two, the newspaper said. The paper said that when asked by Russian interrogators after the war why he didn't kill Hitler, von Eicken said: "I was his doctor, not his murderer."

Hitler died by suicide in a bunker in Berlin in 1945, shortly before the end of the war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space station

NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space sta...

 United States
2
This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

 Global
3
Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous asteroids

Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous aste...

 United States
4
Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022