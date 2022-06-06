Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Clean, green superhero dog fights garbage in Chile

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Clean, green superhero dog fights garbage in Chile Sam, the four-legged superhero, works to keep a park in Chile's capital clean and green. The border collie, who takes regular walks in Santiago's metropolitan park with his owner, has become famous wearing a green cape in a comic used as an educational guide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2022 02:33 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 02:27 IST
Odd News Roundup: Clean, green superhero dog fights garbage in Chile
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Clean, green superhero dog fights garbage in Chile

Sam, the four-legged superhero, works to keep a park in Chile's capital clean and green. The dog's superpower? Collecting garbage as a role model for visitors. The border collie, who takes regular walks in Santiago's metropolitan park with his owner, has become famous wearing a green cape in a comic used as an educational guide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Japan defence minister: N.Korea missile launch cannot be tolerated

Japan defence minister: N.Korea missile launch cannot be tolerated

Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022