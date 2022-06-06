Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 updates & what to expect!

K-drama Arthdal Chronicles became popular in South Korea and other countries after its release on Netflix in June 2019. In spite of several controversies (like ­it's a copy of Game of Throne or it employs poor use of CGI), the internet was flooded with requests for Arthdal Chronicles Season 2.

After around eight months, the renewal for the show was announced in February 2020. Unfortunately, the production for Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 was suspended due to the pandemic.

In February 2022, it was announced that Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 is expected to release in early 2023 along with a webtoon and an MMORPG. Writers Kim Young-hyun and Park Sang-yeon will be in charge of the script for Season 2 following Season 1, while Season 2 will be directed by Kim Kwang-sik (director of The Great Battle).

"We are preparing for the drama 'Arthdal Chronicles 2' with the goal of filming this year," said the duo. "The casting, broadcast timing, and platform have not yet been confirmed," a source from the production company confirmed.

A recent report claimed that the original lead actors may not return to play their roles in the second season, and actors Lee Joon-gi and Shin Se-kyung are set to replace them as protagonists in Arthdal Chronicles 2.

'The King's Lee JoonGi will be replacing Song Joong Ki in Arthdal Chronicles 2. On April 20, the actor's agency 'Namoo Actors' responded to the report and said to Korean media outlet Newsen, ''Arthdal Chronicles 2 is one of the projects he's reviewing.''

It was also reported that Kim Ji Won will be replaced by Shin Se-kyung. Responding to the same, Shin Se-kyung's agency EDAM Entertainment told N News, ''Shin Se-kyung received an offer to appear in 'Arthdal ​​Chronicles' season 2 and is considering it. Her appearance has not been confirmed.''

Except Lee Joon-gi and Shin Se-kyung, almost all the other actors are returning in the second season of the k-drama. This includes Jisoo as Saenarae, Jang Dong-gun as Ta-gon, Kim Ok-bin as Tae Al-ha, and Hae-jun Park as Moo-baek.

The story of Arthdal Chronicles revolves around a mythical land named Arth that takes place during the Bronze Age. The inhabitants of the ancient city of Arthdal are busy with power struggles, while some also encounter love along the way. Eun-seom played by Song Joong-ki goes through hardships to bring his tribe back to life and learns about his true origins in the process.

Currently, there is no release date for Arthdal Chronicles Season 2. We will update you as soon we get an announcement from the makers. Till then, stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the South Korean series.

Also Read: Sweet Home Season 2: Fans produce evidence to prove that filming is underway