Sweet Home Season 2: Fans produce evidence to prove that filming is underway

Season one of the South Korean apocalyptic horror drama, Sweet Home successfully engaged viewers and left fans hopeful for another season.

There is no official confirmation on Sweet Home Season 2, but the prediction is quite prominent that Netflix will surely renew it. Earlier many reports claimed that Sweet Home Season 2 will commence filming in December 2021, however, Netflix is still silent on it. Netflix rather dismissed one such report of July that claimed the second season will have Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, and Lee Si Young in the cast.

In response to the reports, Netflix commented, "Nothing has been decided yet regarding the production of [ "Sweet Home" ] Season 2."

Now new rumors about Sweet Home Season 2 are doing the rounds in the internet. It has been rumored that Sweet Home Season 2 is going into production. In fact, there are some pieces of evidence that suggest the second installment' production work have already started.

While Netflix is still keeping it secret, eagle-eyed fans discover several images posted on Instagram by Song Kang's manager. On March 8, 2022, a fan's Twitter shared this: "Song Kang's manager IG story update (first photo) 'it has started..." CHA HYUN SOO COME BACK IN SWEET HOME SEASON 2 PLEASE'"

Song Kang's manager IG story update (first photo)"it has started..." CHA HYUN SOO COME BACK IN SWEET HOME SEASON 2 PLEASE 👀 pic.twitter.com/MetWndTQzt — ً (@kdramatreats) March 8, 2022

Among the photos, one depicts a cover page of the script of Netflix Original's Sweet Home Season 2 Episode 1.

According to AllKPop, netizens stumbled upon what could be a Sweet Home Season 2 filming location. The netizen posted a photo on social media and explained, "There was a broken car, and there were extras dressed as armed police. They were filming something, and I think it was Song Kang who was filming."

Another netizen posted a photo of trucks with equipment inside. The photo reveals boxes of items labeled "Sweet Home II." A fan commented that they saw Song Kang and Lee Jin-wook on set.

According to a report from the South Korean portal JTBC, Netflix has been on the move to start preparations for the k-drama Sweet Home Season 2. The streamer has already confirmed the actors and actresses for the upcoming series.

Interestingly, this time Netflix has not dismissed the report. Does that mean Sweet Home Season 2 is really under production?

Largely, it seems natural to most viewers that there will be a Sweet Home Season 2, if only to clear the cliffhangers of the first season. Lee Eun-hyuk was buried under the rubble of the apartment block. The second season should reveal whether he is still alive.

Sang-Wook was seen dead in the pool but it is not clear if he would turn into a monster. It is also unclear how the army will save the remaining survivors from monsters. How Cha Hyun-soo, who shifted to the same apartment where the horror incidents took place, will survive? His life became disturbed after shifting in 1410 of Green Home.

Sweet Home Season 2 is yet to be announced officially. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Happiness Season 2 might not happen in future! Know in detail