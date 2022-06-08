Left Menu

Sonakshi Sinha funny response to wedding rumors with Zaheer Iqbal

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who turned 35 on June 2 this year, recently made headlines for making her alleged relationship with actor Zaheer Iqbal official on Instagram.

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who turned 35 on June 2 this year, recently made headlines for making her alleged relationship with actor Zaheer Iqbal official on Instagram. Zaheer, who will next be seen in the film 'Double XL' alongside Sonakshi, shared a belated birthday post for her and wrote, "I love you" in the caption. He posted a couple of videos and a photo with the Dabangg actress and wrote a sweet note, "Happy Birthday Sonzzz Thank You for not killing me I Love You Here's to a lot more food, flights, love and laughter P.s - This video sums up the entire time we've known each other".

After this post went viral, fans started speculating whether the duo will tie the knot soon. Reports claiming that the two will get married this year surfaced all across the internet. Reacting to the wedding rumors, the 'Dabbang' actress took to her Instagram and shared a funny video. In the video, Sonakshi has written "Me to the media: Kyu haath dho kar meri shaadi karwana chahte ho?!?" The actress then mouths the famous SRK dialogue, "Achcha lagta hai mujhe, bahot maza aata hai."

Captioning the video, Sonakshi wrote, "Proposal, roka, mehendi, sangeet sab fix kar hi liya hai toh pls mujhe bata do." Zaheer then reacted to the video by posting a bunch of laughing emojis.

Makers of the film 'Double XL' starring both the actors are yet to announce a release date. The film also stars Huma Qureshi. (ANI)

