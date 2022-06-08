Raj Kundra returns to Twitter on wife Shilpa Shetty's birthday

Left Menu

Businessman Raj Kundra, on Wednesday, returned to Twitter after almost a year to wish his wife and actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on her 47th birthday.

Businessman Raj Kundra, on Wednesday, returned to Twitter after almost a year to wish his wife and actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on her 47th birthday. Taking to Twitter, Raj wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday my soulmate Love you eternally. My wish for you is that you continue. Continue to be who you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness. Love this picture...True to your song...killer killer killer lagdi."

He also shared a goofy picture with Shilpa. Raj Kundra's earlier post on Twitter was on July 19 last year and he has apparently not rejoined his Instagram account. He was arrested in July 2021 for allegedly producing pornographic videos and was granted bail in September. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act.

Shilpa and Raj have been married since 2009 and have two children together -- son Viaan and daughter Samisha. Viaan was born on May 21 while Samisha was born in 2020 via surrogacy. (ANI)

