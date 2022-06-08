Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-06-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 23:29 IST
Govt school in J-K's Samba to be named after teacher killed by terrorists
The government high school in Gopalpora area of South Kashmir's Kulgam will be named after its teacher Rajni Bala, who was shot dead by terrorists on May 31, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced on Wednesday.

During the day, Sinha visited Bala's family members at their residence in Samba and assured her husband Rajkumar of all possible support, an official said.

''We have decided that Gopalpora government high school will be named after Rajni Bala,'' Sinha announced during a programme held in connection with a road project in the evening.

