Cobra Kai Season 5 could be action-packed! Know all updates till now

Cobra Kai Season 5 will premiere globally on September 9, 2022. The series was renewed for a fifth season in August 2021, ahead of the fourth season premiere. We've rounded up absolutely every updates so far.

The series became more popular during the lockdown days and accumulated huge viewers. After the release of the first two seasons on YouTube Red, Netflix picked up Cobra Kai Season 3 and streamed it to a larger audience. The series became an online sensation nearly overnight. Cobra Kai Season 4 was the #1 Global Show on Netflix, trending #1 in over 80 countries. It earned over 120 million viewing hours. Netflix is so confident in the series that before releasing Cobra Kai Season 4, they already renewed the show for a fifth season in August.

Cobra Kai Season 5 production timeline

The series creator, Josh Heald stated that the writers collaborated to write Cobra Kai Season 5 back in July 2021. Then the filming began on September 20, 2021, and was completed by December 19, 2021. The filming of Cobra Kai Season 5 took place in Atlanta, Georgia. The post-production works for Cobra Kai Season 5 commenced in early March 2022.

On April 17, Jon Hurwitz (series creator) updated us on season 5 via a Twitter AMA, which reads:

"S5 is fully edited and awesome! Still mixing the second half and working on the score with our composers. Loving some new musical themes!"

Cobra Kai Season 5 trailer

The trailer of Cobra Kai Season 5 has been already released with the announcement of its release date. It follows on from the 51st All Valley Karate Championship – a tournament that saw Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang close in argumentative circumstances after a controversial win for Tory and Cobra Kai in the finals.

The trailer's caption reads, "Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his 'No Mercy' style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel La Russo must call on an old friend for help." Check out the official trailer below.

Cobra Kai Season 5 to be action-packed

The fourth season of the famous martial art drama ends with some big cliffhangers, mainly Cobra Kai winning the All-Valley tournament and forcing Miyagi-Do out of business. Fans will see Terry Silver taking the charge of Cobra Kai. He wants to expand Cobra Kai throughout the valley.

In Season 4, both Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) and Tory (Peyton List) win the tournament. Later Tory discovers that she won because of Terry Silver, who has cheated in the finale.

"The bad guys won in Season 4, so there's going to be some hell to pay, whether there's more hellfire or retribution," said co-creator Josh Heald. He also said that in the next season "there's lot of people punching each other, kicking other, but the story is going to go in a new way that no one can possibly predict."

At the end of Season 4, Daniel reunites with his former rival Chozen, hoping that they could together take down Terry Silver. During the debut of the fourth season, Cobra Kai co-creator Hayden Schlossberg said to Comic Book about Chozen in Season 5.

Hayden Schlossberg explained, "When Daniel went to Okinawa [in Cobra Kai Season 3], we saw that Chozen had lived this life of shame, coming off the events of Karate Kid II. And that Daniel coming to Okinawa gave him an opportunity to redeem himself in his eyes. And we always felt that he showed him a couple moves, but he's always going to feel that responsibility to help Daniel."

He continued, "And so, the fact that at the end of Season 4, things are worse than they've ever been. Cobra Kai is more popular than it's ever been, with Terry Silver relishing it and in full force and Daniel supposedly having to shut down Miyagi Do. That when you think about it from Daniel's perspective, what does he have to come back from this?"

"If Cobra Kai is going to have Terry Silver on that side, to bring in Chozen who has a history of fighting to the death and fearlessness, and seemingly is more skilled and is more of a karate threat than Daniel, even, at this point, it felt like it was great for season 5 to have Chozen and Silver as opposing forces," said Jon Hurwitz.

We're going to see another The Karate Kid II-esque on a road trip, only with Johnny and Robby. The father and son will go ahead to Mexico in search of Miguel. Miguel is in search of his father.

Another co-creator Jon Hurwitz told Deadline, "There's a lot of insanity; if you're a fan of the franchise, maybe some familiar faces show up, maybe not; there's going to be a lot of karate."

Cobra Kai Season 5 cast

Almost all the cast members are returning from the fourth season of the series. This includes Daniel LaRusso (as Ralph Macchio), Johnny Lawrence (as William Zabka), Courtney Henggeler (as Amanda LaRusso), Vanessa Rubio (as Carmen Diaz).

We will also see big bad Terry Silver (played by Thomas Ian Griffith) and John Kreese (played by Martin Kove) too. We will also see the return of Paul Walter Hauser (as Stingray) after his surprise role in season 4.

The other cast members are Yuji Okumo (as Chozen), XoloMaridueña(as Miguel Diaz), Mary Mouser (as Samantha LaRusso), Tanner Buchanan (as Robby Keene) and Peyton List (as ToryNichols).

As per Deadline, newcomer Dallas Young as Kenny Payne is back. Alicia Hannah-Kim has joined the cast as Kim Da-Eun, a South Korean sensei who is part of Terry Silver's plans for Cobra Kai.

Can we get Cobra Kai Season 6?

Currently, nothing is confirmed regarding Cobra Kai Season 6. But Josh Heald, Hayden Schlossberg hinted on one more season after Cobra Kai Season 5.

"It's changed at times, but it also hasn't," Heald told Collider"We still have an endgame plan. We're still writing beyond season 5. But it's been fun to bring in those new characters and storylines and let them lead the way sometimes."

Schlossberg told that the series could even have more than six seasons. "We have an end in mind," he said. "How many seasons it takes to get there, we don't know. We're enjoying making it so much." He added, "If it gets tiring to us, we'll stop before that; we have a few more seasons already planned out."

You can watch Cobra Kai Season 4 streaming on Netflix! Cobra Kai Season 5 will release on September 9, 2022.

