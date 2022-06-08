The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Netflix offers a sneak peek of The Hotel Obsidian

The third season of the superhero series 'The Umbrella Academy' is inching closer to its release date. The cast and crew members tease more about the third season on what fans can expect to see. Now Netflix has given a sneak peek of the mysterious hotel Oblivion with the hashtag TheUmbrellaAcademy's new home (which, coincidentally, is also the name of Gerard Way's third Umbrella Academy comic book).

Season 2 of Netflix's hit The Umbrella Academy ends by introducing The Sparrow Academy, which is a new group of super-hero formed by Sir Reginald Hargreeves. Besides, Ben Hargreeves, the Number six (played by Justin H. Min) is also alive.

Heading towards the release of The Umbrella Academy Season 3 fans will see smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone's concerns. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?

In May, Netflix revealed the Sparrow Academy members' pictures and a teaser trailer of the released date of The Umbrella Academy.

And now Netflix's annual Geeked Week event pours more light by sharing some official footage from The Umbrella Academy Season 3 detailing what this mysterious hotel, Oblivion will look like on-screen. Check out the post below.

Fans already got hints from Tom Hopper (played as Luther) that season 3 would be bigger than its predecessor.

"This season is really taking it up a notch. If anyone has seen the end of season two, they can probably guess where things are going, and that's a very exciting dynamic that happens in the third season."

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is set to be released on June 22, 2022.

