The Dragon Prince Season 4 will release soon! The first teaser & title revealed

The next phase of The Dragon Prince saga has begun! Finally, Netflix revealed the first teaser for The Dragon Prince Season 4! The teaser gives fans a sneak peek at the new season's opening and reveals the title of the new arc - The Dragon Prince: Mysteries of Aaravos.

The first sneak peeks of The Dragon Prince Season 4 was revealed during Netflix's Geeked Week event. Fans will get three more seasons of the anime series which will round out what is being called The Dragon Prince Saga. In the Twitter post, Netflix Geeked hinted that fans will see The Dragon Prince Season 4 soon on Netflix.

Check out The Dragon Prince Season 4 teaser trailer below.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will answer several questions including "The Battle of the Storm Spire, but only one continues to haunt the very heart of Xadia: Who is Aaravos? Where did this enigmatic Startouch elf come from? What does he want? And what price will our heroes have to pay to stop him?"

The release date for Mysteries of Aaravos is yet to be set, however, the series creator Aaron Ehasz hinted about the theme that fans will see in the forthcoming Season 4.

Aaron Ehasz told to Comic book last year, "I will say this: Wouldn't it be great if returning an egg to a mother that lost their egg or returning the baby dragon could cause world peace?," Ehasz began. "Wouldn't that be great? Well, it's a step in the right direction, but the conflicts and complications of Xadia are deep, and I think you can probably speculate about different characters who have different levels of idealism and believe that change should come quickly."

In a recent statement, Netflix also confirmed to fans that The Dragon Prince season 4 is "currently in full production." The streamer added:

"At this point, the scripts for all nine episodes have been written, we've recorded the entire season with our amazing voice actors, storyboards and animatics are complete, and we're now in the process of fully animating each episode with our partners at Bardel Entertainment."

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will show conflicts and tussles between human beings and dragons. The humans had a cause to destroy the dragon Prince and ruin the egg of his successor. The story will revolve around the expansion of Xadia and its kingdom. It might also focus on the connection between Sunfire elves and Aaravos. The battle between the magical creatures and humans may finally come to a completion.

Additionally, a new character, a Sunfire elf named Karim, is going to be introduced in The Dragon Prince Season 4. The show's creators revealed at the 2021 San Diego Comic-Con panel that Harrow voice actor Luke Rodriq would return as Karim.

The release date for The Dragon Prince is yet to be revealed. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the fantasy drama.

Also Read: My Hero Academia Chapter 356 delayed (Earphone Jack & Hawks to execute their plan against AFO)