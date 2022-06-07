My Hero Academia Chapter 356 delayed (Earphone Jack & Hawks to execute their plan against AFO)

Fans are eager to see the defeat of AFO. Hawks and Endeavor went up against AFO in Gunga Mountains.

Earphone Jack and Hawks make a plan to attack AFO. In My Hero Academia (MHA) Chapter 356, Earphone Jack and Hawks will execute their plan against AFO. Hawks used Earphone Jack's powerful sound vibrations to unleash his Flight Feather Blade against All For One. The enemy's mask finally breaks into pieces.

My Hero Academia Chapter 356 might showcase that AFO is gasping for breath. As the manga is approaching the climax of The Final Act Saga, fans can expect a captivating plotline, with lots of nail-biting moments. Meanwhile, the creators revealed My Hero Academia Chapter 356 will be delayed for one week.

In the previous chapter, we saw the ongoing battle against All For One. MHA chapter 355 was titled "Extras." The chapter opens with a wounded Endeavor on the ground. He is worried about Shoto and Dabi and tries to get up, but ends up falling down again. He realizes he was wrong to lose his focus while fighting against All For One.

However, Endeavor is not severely injured and nor has he lost his arm. Currently, he is in stable condition and can carry the plan of Hawks. Tokoyami reminds his mentor that he is here to provide air support, so he cannot stay out of the fight. Jirou realizes that Midoriya and Aoyama were constantly fighting.

AFO realizes that the heroes will start attacking once Endeavor returns to the fight. To set everything proper, he targets Jirou with his new style of attack. But Hawks bounces it back. He attacks AFO's mask with his feathers and sword again. Jirou is scared of the situation.

Earphone Jack is angry because All For One is treating her and Tsukuyomi like "jobber characters" from old comics. She wants to fight AFO. But Hawks is shocked to see Earphone Jack and Tsukuyomi on the field. He is concerned that AFO can crash them with a single blow. He asked them to get out of the battlefield.

My Hero Academia Chapter 356 will be released on Sunday, June 19, 2022. The new chapter will be available on the official website of VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus.

Readers who want to read My Hero Academia's previous chapters can get those for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus's official website and platforms. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more spoilers on Japanese manga.

Also Read: Boruto Chapter 71: Code to be unlocked but Sasuke might be in danger!